Man arrested while riding stolen hoverboard in City of Kawartha Lakes

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they arrested a man while riding a stolen hoverboard on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 4:35 p.m., a man entered a Kent Street West business in Lindsay where he selected a hoverboard and a vacuum and allegedly exited the store without paying for either item.

“A store employee followed the man and telephoned police,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

READ MORE: Peterborough teens charged in assault involving baseball bats

A constable soon located the suspect riding the hoverboard eastbound on Kent Street. He was placed under arrest.

Jonathan Edwards, 37, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.