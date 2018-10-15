Crime
October 15, 2018 1:30 pm

Man arrested while riding stolen hoverboard in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man was arrested while riding a hoverboard which he is accused of stealing from a store in Lindsay.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A A

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they arrested a man while riding a stolen hoverboard on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 4:35 p.m., a man entered a Kent Street West business in Lindsay where he selected a hoverboard and a vacuum and allegedly exited the store without paying for either item.

“A store employee followed the man and telephoned police,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

READ MORE: Peterborough teens charged in assault involving baseball bats

A constable soon located the suspect riding the hoverboard eastbound on Kent Street. He was placed under arrest.

Jonathan Edwards, 37, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
Hoverboard
hoverboard robbery
hoverboard theft
Kawartha Lakes
lindsay
Shoplifting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News