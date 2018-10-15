Man arrested while riding stolen hoverboard in City of Kawartha Lakes
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say they arrested a man while riding a stolen hoverboard on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 4:35 p.m., a man entered a Kent Street West business in Lindsay where he selected a hoverboard and a vacuum and allegedly exited the store without paying for either item.
“A store employee followed the man and telephoned police,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.
A constable soon located the suspect riding the hoverboard eastbound on Kent Street. He was placed under arrest.
Jonathan Edwards, 37, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 15.
