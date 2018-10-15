Barrie police warn residents of mail scam

Police are warning residents of a mail scam that has made its way to the Barrie area.

According to Barrie police, officers received a report that a resident was sent official-looking, partially completed bank and Canada Revenue Agency documents by mail.

The documents instructed the recipient to fill in the missing information and mail it back using an envelope provided.

According to police, the individual who received the documents contacted their bank and determined the information request was fraudulent and likely an attempt at identity theft.

Officers are reminding the public that personal information should never be provided through documents that arrive in the mail, no matter how official the documents may appear.

Additionally, police say information should not be shared online or over the phone.

“If you believe that any attempt to obtain your personal information is potentially a scam or are suspicious of the requestor, then it is best to look into the request further and not provide any of your particulars,” the police release reads.

More information about fraud can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) website.

Residents who believe they have fallen victim to a scam, or have a fraud to report can call the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501.

