OPP cruisers damaged during pursuit in City of Kawartha Lakes

Two OPP cruisers were damaged during a pursuit of a vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m. officers in Bobcaygeon located a pickup truck that matched the description of a vehicle allegedly connected to multiple thefts in nearby Fenelon Falls on Saturday.

Officers attempted to stop the black mid-2000s GMC Sierra extended truck, using standard emergency lights and equipment. However, police say the driver of the truck failed to comply with the roadside stop

“And instead, increased their speed and headed north towards the Village of Kinmount,” OPP stated.

In a joint effort, OPP officers from the Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes detachments tried to stop the truck to identify the driver and passenger.

An OPP helicopter was also called to assist road officers with tracking the location of the truck.

Two police units were damaged while trying to stop the fleeing truck.

“One unit sustained tire damage after it ran over a spike belt and the second was involved in a minor collision with the suspect vehicle,” stated Sgt. Jason Folz.

Investigators are looking for help to identify the suspects in this case. Police say the suspect vehicle will likely have collision damage to the driver’s side rear box panel. A woman was driving the pickup truck and a man was in the passenger seat.

OPP say more details about the suspects’ descriptions will be made available as the investigation continues.