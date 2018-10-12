Section of Highway 28 closed following two-vehicle collision

At least three people have been taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 28 in Douro-Dummer Township on Friday morning.

Peterborough County OPP have closed the highway between County Road 8 and Division Road for a “serious” motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

TRAFFIC: Highway 28 is blocked following a serious collision at Division Road #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/wEtV8i7j0M — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 12, 2018

Two vehicles are in a ditch with one of them reportedly on fire.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP advise to use detours in the area.

#PtboOPP has Highway 28 closed down between Old Norwood Road and County Road 8 due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Avoid the area and follow all detours. @Douro_Dummer @PtboCounty ^ja — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 12, 2018

More to come.