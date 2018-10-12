Section of Highway 28 closed following two-vehicle collision
At least three people have been taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 28 in Douro-Dummer Township on Friday morning.
Peterborough County OPP have closed the highway between County Road 8 and Division Road for a “serious” motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.
Two vehicles are in a ditch with one of them reportedly on fire.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP advise to use detours in the area.
More to come.
