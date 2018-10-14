Your photos: B.C. awash in fall colours

Are you a leaf peeper?
One of the best parts of fall is stepping outside to drink in the fall colours.
We asked Global BC viewers to send us some of their favourite photos of the fall foliage, and they delivered in spades.
Here’s some of our favourite fall photography from around B.C.
Carol Depner snapped this photo of the Hope River in Chilliwack, B.C.
Carol Depner
Kelly Borges submitted these golden beauties.
Kelly Borget
Fancy an autumn drive anyone?
Lauralee Hobson
An autumn scene in Surrey’s Green Timbers.
Rebecca Morill
Golden leaves on Anarchist Mountain.
Sandra Newfield
It seems like there’s plenty of gold this year, but rare red leaves are also making an appearance.
Mike Roberts
Margarita Sanchez caught this fall scene in Coquitlam.
Margarita Sanchez
Fall colours on the Cowichan River, shot by Jordan Elliot.
Jordan Elliot
A beautiful vista near Clearwater, B.C., submitted by Dan Stefanyshyn.
Dan Stefanyshyn
Shirley Bates submitted this scene from Sorrento.
Shirley Bates
These golden colours were captured by Bonnie Cairns in Princeton.
Bonnie Cairns
Chris Wood submitted this photo from Port Coquitlam
Chris Wood
Viewer Doug captured this crisp day along the Thompson River near Ashcroft.
Doug
A fall day near Pintan Lake, shot by James Walker.
James Walker
Bob Ianson submitted this photo from Victoria, B.C.
Bob Ianson
Betsy Randel caught these colours at Jericho Park.
Betsy Randel
Adeline Niccoli took this shot in Burnaby.
Adeline Niccoli
