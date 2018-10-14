Fall colours
Your photos: B.C. awash in fall colours

By Online Journalist  Global News

B.C. is alive with autumn colours.

Carol Depner
Are you a leaf peeper?

One of the best parts of fall is stepping outside to drink in the fall colours.

We asked Global BC viewers to send us some of their favourite photos of the fall foliage, and they delivered in spades.

Here’s some of our favourite fall photography from around B.C.

Carol Depner snapped this photo of the Hope River in Chilliwack, B.C.

Carol Depner

Kelly Borges submitted these golden beauties.

Kelly Borget

Fancy an autumn drive anyone?

Lauralee Hobson

An autumn scene in Surrey’s Green Timbers.

Rebecca Morill

Golden leaves on Anarchist Mountain.

Sandra Newfield

It seems like there’s plenty of gold this year, but rare red leaves are also making an appearance.

Mike Roberts

Margarita Sanchez caught this fall scene in Coquitlam.

Margarita Sanchez

Fall colours on the Cowichan River, shot by Jordan Elliot.

Jordan Elliot

A beautiful vista near Clearwater, B.C., submitted by Dan Stefanyshyn.

Dan Stefanyshyn

Shirley Bates submitted this scene from Sorrento.

Shirley Bates

These golden colours were captured by Bonnie Cairns in Princeton.

Bonnie Cairns

Chris Wood submitted this photo from Port Coquitlam

Chris Wood

Viewer Doug captured this crisp day along the Thompson River near Ashcroft.

Doug

A fall day near Pintan Lake, shot by James Walker.

James Walker

Bob Ianson submitted this photo from Victoria, B.C.

Bob Ianson

Betsy Randel caught these colours at Jericho Park.

Betsy Randel

Adeline Niccoli took this shot in Burnaby.

Adeline Niccoli
