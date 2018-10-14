Halifax maps out more designated smoking areas ahead of Monday bylaw rollout

Halifax began to add to its map of designated smoking areas on Sunday, a little more than 12 hours before new restrictions on smoking and vaping go into effect.

As of Sunday at 2:30 p.m., there were 10 locations listed on the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM)’s newly-introduced online map showing smokers where they can and can’t light up.

The first 10 to be displayed on the map were pre-identified locations, all located at bus terminals or locations where public transit is available.

More designated areas are on the way with the HRM’s confirmation on Thursday, speaking with Global News, that it has received approximately 50 applications from businesses throughout the municipality.

There will be no cap on the number of designated smoking areas.

The municipality is still accepting applications, and businesses are required provide a description of the proposed designated smoking area and a rationale for their request.

The decision to restrict smoking and vaping came in response to the legalization of cannabis, set for Oct. 17.

As a result, Halifax Regional Council voted to amend its existing Nuisance Bylaw to prohibit smoking of any kind on municipal property, except in specially-designated areas. It’s now called the Smoking and Nuisance Bylaw.

The bylaw was scheduled to come into effect on Oct. 1, but was delayed due to logisitical issues.

Installation of designated smoking areas (DSAs) on municipal property is underway. Dozens of locations being assessed over the weekend. Installations will occur where viable. Map of installed DSAs available on https://t.co/kFpvBtVh3N by Monday, Oct. 15. pic.twitter.com/XYRVOFNBdk — hfxgov (@hfxgov) October 12, 2018

The city also tweeted Friday that installation of designated smoking area (DSA) signs on municipal properties is underway.

“Dozens of locations being assessed over the weekend. Installations will occur where viable,” the city tweeted.

HRM added that the map of installed DSAs will be available on its website by Monday.