HRM introduces online map of designated smoking areas – but only one’s listed

If you find yourself frequently smoking at the Dartmouth Bridge Bus Terminal, you’re in luck.

It’s the only location listed on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s newly-introduced online map showing smokers where they can and can’t light up.

The map was revealed Friday afternoon – then disappeared – only to reappear again later in the evening.

READ MORE: Halifax’s new smoking restrictions are almost here but info on where you can smoke is not

With cannabis legalization set for Wednesday, Halifax Regional Council voted to amend its existing Nuisance Bylaw to prohibit smoking of any kind on municipal property, except in specially-designated areas. It’s now called the Smoking and Nuisance Bylaw.

The bylaw was scheduled to come into effect on Oct. 1, but was delayed.

WATCH: If your pets accidentally consume cannabis, tell us: veterinarians

The city also tweeted Friday that installation of designated smoking area (DSA) signs on municipal properties is underway.

“Dozens of locations being assessed over the weekend. Installations will occur where viable,” the city tweeted.

HRM added that the map of installed DSAs will be available on its website by Monday.

Installation of designated smoking areas (DSAs) on municipal property is underway. Dozens of locations being assessed over the weekend. Installations will occur where viable. Map of installed DSAs available on https://t.co/kFpvBtVh3N by Monday, Oct. 15. pic.twitter.com/XYRVOFNBdk — hfxgov (@hfxgov) October 12, 2018

The city only began accepting applications for DSAs last week. The HRM confirmed with Global News on Thursday it has received approximately 50 applications.

— With files from Alexander Quon