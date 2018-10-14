This skateboard could be a clue in ‘seemingly random’ Kelowna assault

Police are issuing an appeal for information after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted on Friday night in what police are calling a “seemingly random attack.”

The woman was walking near Elliot Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood on Friday night when a man began following and speaking with her.

Police said he “followed the woman for several blocks,” and “the victim reported being aware of his presence, however did not feel threatened by the man.”

“That changed quickly, when the suspect allegedly chased after the female, tackled her and dragged onto a property located in the 2000 block of Richter Street,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a media release.

“RCMP credit the woman for her strong will, as she managed to free herself and run away.”

RCMP said the woman was picked up by a Good Samaritan driver who saw her being chased, and at that point the suspect ran away.

The woman suffered minor injuries which police said is remarkable, given the circumstances.

RCMP released the following details in describing the suspect:

Male Caucasian, possibly part Filipino;

Early 20s;

Medium build;

Shoulder-length brown and black hair;

Wearing all black or dark-coloured clothing and riding a skateboard.

RCMP said they found the suspect’s skateboard “nearby” and have released a picture of it.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-762-3300, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Investigators would also like anyone with video surveillance of Lawrence Avenue and the area from Richter Street to Cadder Avenue to look through their footage and contact police if there is anything useful in the video.