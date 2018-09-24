Another court delay for Kelowna man accused of killing wife and daughters

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two daughters made a brief court appearance via video link Monday morning but no date for a pre-trial conference was set, instead his case was put over again.
Jacob Forman, 34, is charged with murdering his wife Clara Forman and their daughters, eight-year-old Yesenia and seven-year-old Karina Forman.
Police were called to the family’s Rutland home on Dec. 19, 2017 where the three bodies were discovered.
The pretrial conference has been delayed several times.
At least one delay involved a change in legal counsel in the summer when Forman decided to hire a new lawyer.
That delayed the start of pre-trial proceedings by at least four weeks.
Forman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the three deaths but in March, Crown upgraded two of the charges to first-degree murder alleging Forman premeditated the young girl’s deaths.
Forman’s case has been adjourned to Oct. 10.
