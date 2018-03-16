Kelowna man accused of premeditated murder in deaths of his two daughters

Two of three homicide charges against a Kelowna man have been upgraded from second-degree to first-degree murder.

Jacob Daniel Forman is accused of killing his wife and their two young daughters.

Their bodies were found in the family’s Rutland neighbourhood home in December.

The first-degree charges, indicating the Crown alleges the murders were planned and deliberate, pertain to the deaths of the children.

Forman is being held in custody. His next court appearance is April 13th.

All murder convictions carry an automatic life prison sentence.

The period of parole ineligibility is 25 years for first-degree cases and 10 years for second-degree.