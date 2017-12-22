Candlelight vigil to remember mom, girls found dead in Kelowna home

A Kelowna mother and her two daughters will be remembered at a candlelight vigil next week.

Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman were found dead on Tuesday evening at a home on Bolotzky Court in Kelowna.

Jacob Daniel Forman, the woman’s husband and the girls’ father, is facing three second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his family.

Community members plan to gather in Kelowna’s Stuart Park to remember the trio and take a stand against violence on Dec. 28.

“We still have to raise our voice and say this needs to stop,” said co-organizer Sharon Fisher.

The event is being organized by members of the Latin American community who said Clara was originally from Mexico and had made her home in Canada for the last decade.

“It also hits home harder when you hear that somebody that has the same blood as you has died in such a horrific way,” said Fisher, who also hails from Mexico.

“We know how hard it is to come to Canada and leave everything behind. When you don’t have a lot of family here, we have to be that family right now.”

Organizers also expect to have people on hand to support victims of domestic violence and share information about the resources that are available.

The vigil is scheduled to start on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

