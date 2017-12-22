Crime
December 22, 2017 2:57 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 2:59 pm

Candlelight vigil to remember mom, girls found dead in Kelowna home

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A Kelowna man accused of killing his family, including his two young daughters, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Jacob Daniel Forman appeared in court Thursday afternoon and will spend Christmas behind bars. The accused killer is a very religious man who is described as a gentleman. Neighbours say there were never any signs of trouble with the Forman family.

A A

A Kelowna mother and her two daughters will be remembered at a candlelight vigil next week.

Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman were found dead on Tuesday evening at a home on Bolotzky Court in Kelowna.

Jacob Daniel Forman, the woman’s husband and the girls’ father, is facing three second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his family.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing family


Story continues below

Community members plan to gather in Kelowna’s Stuart Park to remember the trio and take a stand against violence on Dec. 28.

“We still have to raise our voice and say this needs to stop,” said co-organizer Sharon Fisher.

The event is being organized by members of the Latin American community who said Clara was originally from Mexico and had made her home in Canada for the last decade.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with three counts of murder in family deaths

“It also hits home harder when you hear that somebody that has the same blood as you has died in such a horrific way,” said Fisher, who also hails from Mexico.

“We know how hard it is to come to Canada and leave everything behind. When you don’t have a lot of family here, we have to be that family right now.”

Organizers also expect to have people on hand to support victims of domestic violence and share information about the resources that are available.

The vigil is scheduled to start on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

– with files from Jules Knox, Kelly Hayes and Blaine Gaffney

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clara Forman
Kelowna
Murder
Stuart Park
Vigil
Violence Against Women

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News