Toronto police issue warrant for 19-year-old in deadly shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

On Friday morning, Toronto Police released surveillance camera footage of the man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Elliott Reid-Doyle.

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant in a deadly shooting that led to a brief lockdown at two high schools in the city’s east end.

Nineteen-year-old Amal Jones of Toronto is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Elliot Reid-Doyle.

Reid-Doyle was shot in the Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road area of Scarborough on the afternoon of Oct. 3.

Police describe the suspect as between 5-10 and 6-2, with a slim build and black hair.

They say he’s considered armed and dangerous, and are urging people to call 911 if they see him.

Reid-Doyle’s death was the city’s 83rd homicide of the year.

