Surrey RCMP arrests 1 person after firearm found in vehicle

The Surrey RCMP is explaining the large police presence in Cloverdale on Friday evening, as one man was arrested after officers found a firearm in his vehicle.

Police said officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. of a man in a vehicle who possibly had a gun.

A vehicle matching that description was spotted in Cloverdale, and multiple units arrived to pull the driver over on Highway 10 just east of 168th Street, police said.

Police found a firearm in the vehicle, and the driver, a Surrey resident, was taken into custody.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.