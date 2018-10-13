Surrey RCMP arrests 1 person after firearm found in vehicle

The Surrey RCMP is explaining the large police presence in Cloverdale on Friday evening, as one man was arrested after officers found a firearm in his vehicle.
Police said officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. of a man in a vehicle who possibly had a gun.
READ MORE: Brazen daylight shooting leaves one man dead in Surrey
A vehicle matching that description was spotted in Cloverdale, and multiple units arrived to pull the driver over on Highway 10 just east of 168th Street, police said.
Police found a firearm in the vehicle, and the driver, a Surrey resident, was taken into custody.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.