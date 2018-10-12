Cambridge intersection closed for several hours after transport truck hits power lines

The intersection of Maple Grove Road and Speedsville Road in Cambridge was closed for several hours Friday morning after a traffic light pole and wires were damaged by a transport truck.

Waterloo Regional Police said that at around 9 a.m., a blue transport truck with an elevated trailer struck some overhead wires in the intersection, causing downed wires and damaging the light pole.

Police said the driver took off and was last seen travelling eastbound on Maple Grove Road towards Hespeler Road.

The intersection was closed while police investigated and repairs were being made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299.