October 12, 2018 3:30 pm

Hwy. 8 eastbound ramp to Hwy. 401 closed Sunday night

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

If you are planning an overnight trip to Toronto on Sunday, be prepared to leave a little early.

The Highway 8 eastbound ramp to Highway 401 will be closed Sunday evening from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., according to the MTO.

To access Highway 401 eastbound, drivers will need to take the King Street exit and catch Highway 401 via King Street East/Shantz Hill Road.

The MTO said the closure is subject to weather conditions.

