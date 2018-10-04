OPP searching for dump truck driver who drove through power lines near Guelph

Wellington County OPP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an incident which occurred Tuesday involving a dump truck tearing down hydro lines and poles.

Police said a dump truck was travelling on Wellington Road 39 between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 30, north of Guelph at around 6:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.

“Witnessses reported a dump truck with its box in the up position had caught and clipped some wires, sending them to the ground,” Wellington County OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said on Twitter.

The truck was said to be travelling down the road without stopping, leaving the area without power for several hours.

A section of Wellington Road 39 remained closed for several hours before reopening.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.