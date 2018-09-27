OPP releases images of suspect with ties to Waterloo region

Wellington County OPP released images of a suspect in a fraud investigation in Fergus who may have ties to Waterloo region.

Police say they were called to a financial institution in Fergus after a man attempted to obtain credit using false documentation.

”Some of the documentation the suspect used in committing the crime may have come from citizens in Waterloo region,” OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said.

FRAUD SUSPECT TO IDENTIFY; at a financial institution @CentrWellington Please call if you recognize this man 1-888-310-1122. May have ties to @citywaterloo and #YorkRegion. ^JC pic.twitter.com/WCWUJbpWE1 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 26, 2018

In addition, Const. Cunningham told Global News that York Regional Police believe the same man was involved in a similar occurrence there.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. A tip can be submitted online at http://www.csgw.tips.