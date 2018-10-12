VIDEO: Black bear chases deer out of yard on Sunshine Coast

Gary Bahr still can’t believe what he witnessed from his deck on the Sunshine Coast earlier this month.

“It was just a little bit shocking,” the Halfmoon Bay, B.C. resident told Global News.

On Oct. 3, Bahr noticed a couple of deer grazing in his front yard and a black bear munching on something in the bushes at the edge of the yard.

In his 15 years on the Sunshine Coast, he’s seen bears and deer coexist so didn’t think anything of it.

But when one of the deer began getting closer to the bear, Bahr started recording video on his camera. The bear briefly charged and the deer retreated to the middle of the yard.

Less than 10 seconds later, both deer started to bolt and the bear ran after them, chasing them out of the yard.

“I just kept the camera steady. I thought what’s going to happen next?”, said Bahr.

Fortunately, the deer quickly moved on while the bear watched from the centre of the yard.

Bahr says he’s never seen a bear chase deer before and found the encounter “very strange”. He suspects the bear may have become defensive because he was eating.

When the deer vacated, the bear returned to the bushes to finish its snack. The deer didn’t come back until later that night.