Focus Ontario: Premier Ford ‘thrives in chaos’ and don’t expect him to change his style

Where has the time gone?

It seems like only yesterday Premier Doug Ford was boasting about ousting the head of Hydro One without a single penny of severance. Mayo Schmidt did get millions in pension payout and stock options – but no severance.

Since then there have been gallery-clearing protests at Queen’s Park over the threatened use of the notwithstanding clause, student walkouts over the rollback of the sex-ed curriculum, and a forest of crosses on the lawn of the legislature to mark the widening opioid crisis as the PCs freeze safe injection sites.

However, not all has been controversial. The new government has shown an energy and directness largely absent during 15 years of Liberal rule. It stands in direct contrast to the oft mocked ‘conversations’ that marked Kathleen Wynne’s time in the premier’s chair.

Will Doug Ford change his tactics because of what’s happened during these early months of his mandate? There’s no one better than Queen’s Park Bureau Chief for the Toronto Star Rob Benzie to answer that question.

Benzie said Ford “thrives in chaos,’ and don’t expect him to change despite clearly losing support in Toronto over his handling of the cuts to size of city council.

