Family hires chopper to help find missing Ebb and Flow man

The family of a missing Ebb and Flow man is going airborne in an attempt to find him.

Dwayne Lavallee was last seen on Sept. 22 around 2 p.m. at Ebb and Flow First Nation.

He was reported missing several days later, and his car was found by a farmer on Sept. 26 north of nearby Ste. Rose du Lac.

“We’re still searching in the Ebb and Flow area,” Chantel Lavallee, Dwayne’s sister, said Friday morning. “We paid for a chopper and they’re just leaving from here soon.”

Donations from the community made it possible for the family to hire the helicopter, which spent the day in the air Friday.

“The chopper’s going to cover from Waterhen to Ebb and Flow,” she continued. “They’re going to do a grid, and the ground searches are going to search the muskeg area in Ebb and Flow.”

“Having the family together gives us all the strength that we need. It’s really hard, but we’ve holding up, just very determined to bring him home.”

“Yesterday we had seven searchers, and if anybody wants to come and help search, it’s encouraged, because everybody’s help is critical right now.”

Lavallee is described as 6’2″ and 200lbs. He has a small tattoo of a cross on his left hand, and another that reads “can’t stop” on his right arm.

Anyone wishing to help search for Lavallee can get in touch via the Facebook page.