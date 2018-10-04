Search continues for missing 21-year-old near Ste. Rose du Lac

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are asking for the public’s help in their ongoing search for missing man Dwayne Lavallee.

Lavallee, 21, was last seen at Ebb and Flow First Nation on the afternoon of Sept. 22. His vehicle was discovered north of Ste. Rose du Lac last Wednesday.

Extensive ground and aerial search efforts by RCMP Search and Rescue, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, as well as community groups, have so far been unsuccessful.

Lavallee is described as 6’2″, around 200 lbs, with a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a “can’t stop” tattoo on his right arm.

RCMP are concerned for Lavallee’s safety.

If you have information about this missing person, contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

