Search for missing 21-year-old man near Ste. Rose du Lac

RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac are searching for a 21-year-old man from Skownan First Nation who was reported missing in the area on Wednesday morning.

Dwayne Lavallee, 21, is described as 6’2″, around 200 lbs, with a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a “can’t stop” tattoo on his right arm.

Lavallee was last seen on Saturday on the Ebb and Flow First Nation. Further investigation has led to a search in a rural area north of Ste. Rose du Lac.

RCMP are concerned for Lavallee’s safety.

If you have information about this missing person, contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

