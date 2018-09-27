Search for missing 21-year-old man near Ste. Rose du Lac
RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac are searching for a 21-year-old man from Skownan First Nation who was reported missing in the area on Wednesday morning.
Dwayne Lavallee, 21, is described as 6’2″, around 200 lbs, with a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a “can’t stop” tattoo on his right arm.
Lavallee was last seen on Saturday on the Ebb and Flow First Nation. Further investigation has led to a search in a rural area north of Ste. Rose du Lac.
RCMP are concerned for Lavallee’s safety.
If you have information about this missing person, contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
