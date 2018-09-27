Crime
September 27, 2018 5:14 pm

Search for missing 21-year-old man near Ste. Rose du Lac

By Online Journalist  Global News
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are seaching for missing man Dwayne Lavallee.

RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac are searching for a 21-year-old man from Skownan First Nation who was reported missing in the area on Wednesday morning.

Dwayne Lavallee, 21, is described as 6’2″, around 200 lbs, with a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a “can’t stop” tattoo on his right arm.

Lavallee was last seen on Saturday on the Ebb and Flow First Nation. Further investigation has led to a search in a rural area north of Ste. Rose du Lac.

RCMP are concerned for Lavallee’s safety.

If you have information about this missing person, contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

