Quebec extends Uber pilot project for another year

Uber drivers will be allowed to continue legally operating in Quebec for at least another year.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry published a ministerial decree Friday extending the ride-hailing pilot project for yet another year.

The project got the green light in 2016 and was extended in 2017 with certain modifications, including requirements for drivers to undergo more training, tighter rules surrounding background checks and mandatory mechanical checks on vehicles every 12 months.

The extension will see the project end in October 2019, after a three-year period.

In a news release, the ministry said prolonging the project would allow for the collection and analysis of additional information on services being provided by Uber Canada and the impact on Quebec’s taxi industry.

The announcement drew the ire of the province’s taxi drivers.

The regroupement des intermédiares de taxi de Québec, as well as Taxis du Grand Montréal et Rive-Sud, say they weren’t consulted.

They say François Legault, Quebec’s premier-designate, had promised during a September meeting to be fair with the taxi industry and feel the decision does not reflect the spirit of the promise.

— With files from the Canadian Press