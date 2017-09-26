Uber leaving Quebec because Liberals block innovation: CAQ

The second opposition went head to head with the Quebec government on Tuesday over the ridesharing provider Uber.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) accused the Liberals of blocking innovation, something the government prides itself on.

The CAQ attacked the Liberals for what they said amounts to chasing Uber out of the province. Leader François Legault had a little help from a wing of Premier Philippe Couillard’s own party. Quebec’s Young Liberals say they are disappointed too with what they call the “severe restrictions” imposed on Uber by the government and that they’re worried letting Uber leave could hurt Quebec’s reputation as a place that’s open to innovation.

“The premier won’t stop talking about transformation or making a new economy in Quebec, but it’s just nice words,” Legault said during question period.

“This isn’t about innovation, it’s about people’s safety,” the premier fought back, adding the government won’t budge on its requirement for 35 hours of training for Uber drivers.

The CAQ argued no other government in the world has imposed this kind of condition. They say Quebec is the only jurisdiction in North America to have kicked Uber out.

However, the premier denies the government is kicking out Uber. To the contrary, he said it has tried to be accommodating and he’s still open to negotiating with Uber to find a solution.