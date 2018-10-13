Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Greater Sudbury

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Greater Sudbury.

One-term mayor Brian Bigger has his work cut out for him in this election as ten other candidates have put their names forth to fill the top spot. Bigger was first elected in 2014 after serving as auditor general for the city. Two councilors have already been acclaimed and most incumbents are running for re-election. Lynn Reynolds for Ward 11 is stepping aside to let others come forward and Evelyn Dutrisac for Ward 4 is retiring after over 12 years as a councillor.

Candidates

Mayor:

  • Brian Bigger (Incumbent)
  • Cody Cacciotti
  • Troy Crowder
  • Bill Crumplin
  • Jeff Huska
  • Ron Leclair
  • Dan Melanson
  • Patricia Mills
  • Rodney Newton
  • David Popescu
  • Bill Sanders

Councillor (12 to be elected)

Ward 1: 

  • Gordon Harris
  • Bob Johnston
  • Justin Pappano
  • Mark Signoretti (Incumbent)

Ward 2: 

  • Michael Vagnini (Acclaimed)

Ward 3:

  • Germain (Gerry) Montpellier (Acclaimed)

Ward 4:

  • Jessica Betrand
  • Eric Lachance
  • Geoff McCausland
  • Don Roy
  • Sharon Scott

Ward 5:

  • Jerry Desormeaux
  • Robert Kirwan (Incumbent)
  • Michael Lalonde

Ward 6:

  • Chris Bentley
  • Jesse Brooks
  • René Lapierre (Incumbent)
  • André Rivest

Ward 7: 

  • Mike Jakubo (Incumbent)
  • Frank Mazzuca Jr
  • Deborah Swyer-Burke

Ward 8:

  • Rob Franceschini
  • Kyle McCall
  • Stefano Presenza
  • Al Sizer (Incumbent)

Ward 9:

  • Trinity Mary Hollis
  • Deb McIntosh (Incumbent)
  • Simon Nickson
  • Paul Stopciati

Ward 10:

  • Fern Cormier (Incumbent)
  • Denis Ferron
  • Steve Ripley

Ward 11: 

  • Elizabeth De Luisa
  • Terry Kett
  • Kevin Lalonde
  • Bill Leduc
  • John Lindsay
  • Derek Young

Ward 12: 

  • Tay Butt
  • Leo Frappier
  • Joscelyne Landry-Altmann (Incumbent)
  • Shawn Ouimet
  • Mike Petryna

