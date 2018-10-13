Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Greater Sudbury

One-term mayor Brian Bigger has his work cut out for him in this election as ten other candidates have put their names forth to fill the top spot. Bigger was first elected in 2014 after serving as auditor general for the city. Two councilors have already been acclaimed and most incumbents are running for re-election. Lynn Reynolds for Ward 11 is stepping aside to let others come forward and Evelyn Dutrisac for Ward 4 is retiring after over 12 years as a councillor.

Candidates

Mayor:

Brian Bigger (Incumbent)

Cody Cacciotti

Troy Crowder

Bill Crumplin

Jeff Huska

Ron Leclair

Dan Melanson

Patricia Mills

Rodney Newton

David Popescu

Bill Sanders

Councillor (12 to be elected)

Ward 1:

Gordon Harris

Bob Johnston

Justin Pappano

Mark Signoretti (Incumbent)

Ward 2:

Michael Vagnini (Acclaimed)

Ward 3:

Germain (Gerry) Montpellier (Acclaimed)

Ward 4:

Jessica Betrand

Eric Lachance

Geoff McCausland

Don Roy

Sharon Scott

Ward 5:

Jerry Desormeaux

Robert Kirwan (Incumbent)

Michael Lalonde

Ward 6:

Chris Bentley

Jesse Brooks

René Lapierre (Incumbent)

André Rivest

Ward 7:

Mike Jakubo (Incumbent)

Frank Mazzuca Jr

Deborah Swyer-Burke

Ward 8:

Rob Franceschini

Kyle McCall

Stefano Presenza

Al Sizer (Incumbent)

Ward 9:

Trinity Mary Hollis

Deb McIntosh (Incumbent)

Simon Nickson

Paul Stopciati

Ward 10:

Fern Cormier (Incumbent)

Denis Ferron

Steve Ripley

Ward 11:

Elizabeth De Luisa

Terry Kett

Kevin Lalonde

Bill Leduc

John Lindsay

Derek Young

Ward 12:

Tay Butt

Leo Frappier

Joscelyne Landry-Altmann (Incumbent)

Shawn Ouimet

Mike Petryna