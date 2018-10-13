Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Greater Sudbury
A A
One-term mayor Brian Bigger has his work cut out for him in this election as ten other candidates have put their names forth to fill the top spot. Bigger was first elected in 2014 after serving as auditor general for the city. Two councilors have already been acclaimed and most incumbents are running for re-election. Lynn Reynolds for Ward 11 is stepping aside to let others come forward and Evelyn Dutrisac for Ward 4 is retiring after over 12 years as a councillor.
Candidates
Mayor:
- Brian Bigger (Incumbent)
- Cody Cacciotti
- Troy Crowder
- Bill Crumplin
- Jeff Huska
- Ron Leclair
- Dan Melanson
- Patricia Mills
- Rodney Newton
- David Popescu
- Bill Sanders
Councillor (12 to be elected)
Ward 1:
- Gordon Harris
- Bob Johnston
- Justin Pappano
- Mark Signoretti (Incumbent)
Ward 2:
- Michael Vagnini (Acclaimed)
Ward 3:
- Germain (Gerry) Montpellier (Acclaimed)
Ward 4:
- Jessica Betrand
- Eric Lachance
- Geoff McCausland
- Don Roy
- Sharon Scott
Ward 5:
- Jerry Desormeaux
- Robert Kirwan (Incumbent)
- Michael Lalonde
Ward 6:
- Chris Bentley
- Jesse Brooks
- René Lapierre (Incumbent)
- André Rivest
Ward 7:
- Mike Jakubo (Incumbent)
- Frank Mazzuca Jr
- Deborah Swyer-Burke
Ward 8:
- Rob Franceschini
- Kyle McCall
- Stefano Presenza
- Al Sizer (Incumbent)
Ward 9:
- Trinity Mary Hollis
- Deb McIntosh (Incumbent)
- Simon Nickson
- Paul Stopciati
Ward 10:
- Fern Cormier (Incumbent)
- Denis Ferron
- Steve Ripley
Ward 11:
- Elizabeth De Luisa
- Terry Kett
- Kevin Lalonde
- Bill Leduc
- John Lindsay
- Derek Young
Ward 12:
- Tay Butt
- Leo Frappier
- Joscelyne Landry-Altmann (Incumbent)
- Shawn Ouimet
- Mike Petryna
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.