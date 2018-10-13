Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands

After stepping into the role of mayor in 2013 after former mayor Joe Chapman resigned, and running unopposed in 2014, Al MacNevin now has an opponent in two-term ward two councillor Melissa Peters for the top spot. MacNevin formerly served as the councillor for ward two and deputy mayor before stepping into the big seat. After vacating his council position, council chose Peters to fill his spot. There are 11 candidates looking to secure four seats on council with one, incumbent Laurie Cook, acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor:

Al MacNevin (incumbent)

Melissa Peters

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Ward 1:

Laurie Cook (acclaimed)

Ward 2:

Barbara Baker

Al Boyd

Michael Erskine

Cody Leeson

Ward 3:

Bill Koehler

Sean O’Hare

Ward 4:

Jim Ferguson

Dawn Orr

Paul Skippen

Bruce Wood