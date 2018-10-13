Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands
After stepping into the role of mayor in 2013 after former mayor Joe Chapman resigned, and running unopposed in 2014, Al MacNevin now has an opponent in two-term ward two councillor Melissa Peters for the top spot. MacNevin formerly served as the councillor for ward two and deputy mayor before stepping into the big seat. After vacating his council position, council chose Peters to fill his spot. There are 11 candidates looking to secure four seats on council with one, incumbent Laurie Cook, acclaimed.
Candidates
Mayor:
Al MacNevin (incumbent)
Melissa Peters
Councillor (4 to be elected)
Ward 1:
Laurie Cook (acclaimed)
Ward 2:
Barbara Baker
Al Boyd
Michael Erskine
Cody Leeson
Ward 3:
Bill Koehler
Sean O’Hare
Ward 4:
Jim Ferguson
Dawn Orr
Paul Skippen
Bruce Wood
