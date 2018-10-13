Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Perth
John Fenik is asking Perth residents to hand him a forth consecutive term as mayor.
Fenik has served on Perth Town Council for just over 20 years; he was first elected as councillor in 1997 and then as deputy mayor in 2003. He’s had the top job in the small, historic town, located southwest of Ottawa, since 2006.
In the 2018 election, Fenik has two challengers: two-term councillor Jim Boldt and two-term deputy mayor John Gemmell.
As for the rest, sitting councillors Jim Graff and Ed McPherson are vying for the position of deputy mayor. There are six candidates gunning for five council seats.
Candidates
Mayor
Jim Boldt
John Fenik (incumbent)
John Gemmell
Deputy Mayor
Jim Graff
Ed McPherson
Councillor (5 to be elected)
Dave Bird
Judy Brown (incumbent)
Leona J. Cameron
Nathan Ferguson
Brock McPherson
Barry Smith
