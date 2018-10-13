Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Perth

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Perth.

​John Fenik is asking Perth residents to hand him a forth consecutive term as mayor.

Fenik has served on Perth Town Council for just over 20 years; he was first elected as councillor in 1997 and then as deputy mayor in 2003. He’s had the top job in the small, historic town, located southwest of Ottawa, since 2006.

In the 2018 election, Fenik has two challengers: two-term councillor Jim Boldt and two-term deputy mayor John Gemmell.

As for the rest, sitting councillors Jim Graff and Ed McPherson are vying for the position of deputy mayor. There are six candidates gunning for five council seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Jim Boldt

​John Fenik (incumbent)

John Gemmell

Deputy Mayor

Jim Graff

Ed McPherson

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Dave Bird​

Judy Brown (incumbent)

Leona J. Cameron

Nathan Ferguson

Brock McPherson

Barry Smith

