‘Aladdin’ teaser trailer takes viewers to a whole new world

Don’t you dare close your eyes.

Walt Disney Studios released the teaser trailer for its live-action adaptation of the animated film Aladdin on Thursday night, and the film looks sure to transport viewers to a whole new world.

Aladdin, directed by Snatch and Sherlock Holmes filmmaker Guy Ritchie, adapts an animated film about a young man who lives on the street, and who comes into possession of a lamp that, when rubbed, unleashes a genie who’s been imprisoned there for thousands of years.

Along the way he falls in love with Princess Jasmine, enlists the genie’s help to make him a prince and win her heart — all while running afoul of the sorcerer Jafar.

The titular character will be played by Mena Massoud, the genie by Will Smith, Princess Jasmine by Naomi Scott of Power Rangers fame and Jafar by Marwan Kenzari.

READ MORE: Disney accused of whitewashing after casting white prince in live-action ‘Aladdin’

The film has come under some controversy regarding cultural appropriation after the inclusion of a white character named Prince Anders, to be played by Billy Magnussen.

There was also some controversy over the casting of Naomi Scott, a British-Indian woman, as Jasmine.

Aladdin opens May 24, 2019.