Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Clarington

The races for both regional councillor spots are ones to watch this year. Mary Novak, the previous regional councillor for Regional Ward 1 and 2, is running against the ward’s current regional Coun. Joe Neal. Novak lost the last municipal election to Neal by just a three votes. Also, running for regional councillor 3 and 4 are current councillors Steven Cooke and Wendy Partner.

Candidates

Mayor

Mark Canning

Adrian Foster (incumbent)

Matthew Marshall

Council

Regional Councillor – 1 and 2

Joe Neal (incumbent)

Mary Novak

Regional Councillor – 3 and 4

Granville Anderson

Steven Cooke

Wendy Partner

Peter Vogel

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall

John Henry

Hohn Mutton

Peter Neal

Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Sami Elhajjeh

Janice Jones

Franklin Wu

Councillor – Ward 2

Ron Hooper (incumbent)

Maralyn Tassone

Councillor – Ward 3

Robert Grovum

Sarah MacDonald

Bradley Phillips

Corinna Traill (incumbent)

Councillor – Ward 4

JC Dougan

Alan Harris

Evan King

Zachery Prescott

Greg Rowden

Margaret Zwart