Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Clarington

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Municipality of Clarington.

Google Maps
A A

The races for both regional councillor spots are ones to watch this year. Mary Novak, the previous regional councillor for Regional Ward 1 and 2, is running against the ward’s current regional Coun. Joe Neal. Novak lost the last municipal election to Neal by just a three votes. Also, running for regional councillor 3 and 4 are current councillors Steven Cooke and Wendy Partner.

Candidates

Mayor

Mark Canning
Adrian Foster (incumbent)
Matthew Marshall

Council

Story continues below

Regional Councillor – 1 and 2

Joe Neal (incumbent)
Mary Novak

Regional Councillor – 3 and 4

Granville Anderson
Steven Cooke
Wendy Partner
Peter Vogel

Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham

Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi

Councillor – Ward 1

Sami Elhajjeh
Janice Jones
Franklin Wu

Councillor – Ward 2

Ron Hooper (incumbent)
Maralyn Tassone

Councillor – Ward 3

Robert Grovum
Sarah MacDonald
Bradley Phillips
Corinna Traill (incumbent)

Councillor – Ward 4

JC Dougan
Alan Harris
Evan King
Zachery Prescott
Greg Rowden
Margaret Zwart

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clarington
Clarington election
Municipality of Clarington
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News