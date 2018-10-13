Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Clarington
The races for both regional councillor spots are ones to watch this year. Mary Novak, the previous regional councillor for Regional Ward 1 and 2, is running against the ward’s current regional Coun. Joe Neal. Novak lost the last municipal election to Neal by just a three votes. Also, running for regional councillor 3 and 4 are current councillors Steven Cooke and Wendy Partner.
Candidates
Mayor
Mark Canning
Adrian Foster (incumbent)
Matthew Marshall
Council
Regional Councillor – 1 and 2
Joe Neal (incumbent)
Mary Novak
Regional Councillor – 3 and 4
Granville Anderson
Steven Cooke
Wendy Partner
Peter Vogel
Regional Chair – Regional Municipality of Durham
Tom Dingwall
John Henry
Hohn Mutton
Peter Neal
Muhammad Ahsin Sahi
Councillor – Ward 1
Sami Elhajjeh
Janice Jones
Franklin Wu
Councillor – Ward 2
Ron Hooper (incumbent)
Maralyn Tassone
Councillor – Ward 3
Robert Grovum
Sarah MacDonald
Bradley Phillips
Corinna Traill (incumbent)
Councillor – Ward 4
JC Dougan
Alan Harris
Evan King
Zachery Prescott
Greg Rowden
Margaret Zwart
