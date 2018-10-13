Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Halton Hills

James Waldbusser and Robert Gottardi face a difficult challenge in trying to upset Rick Bonnette, who will be seeking a fifth term as mayor of Halton Hills. The town is one of few communities from across the province where every incumbent will look to return to office.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick Bonnette (Incumbent)

James Waldbusser

Robert Gottardi

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Mike Albano (Incumbent)

Ryan McLaughlin

Peter Duncanson

Jon Hurst (Incumbent)

Jamie Adams

Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Ted Brown (Incumbent)

Bryan Lewis (Incumbent)

Geoff Maltby

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Dave Kentner (Incumbent)

Wendy Farrow-Reed

Randy Kerman

Moya Johnson (Incumbent)

Patrick Cryan

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Bob Inglis (Incumbent)

Kim Roy

Ron Norris

Ann Lawlor (Incumbent)

D’Arcy Keene

Abe Verghis

Ward 1/2 regional

Clark Somerville (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Ward 3/4 regional

Jane Fogal (Incumbent)

John Cooke

E. Mark Lockwood