Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Halton Hills
James Waldbusser and Robert Gottardi face a difficult challenge in trying to upset Rick Bonnette, who will be seeking a fifth term as mayor of Halton Hills. The town is one of few communities from across the province where every incumbent will look to return to office.
Candidates
Mayor
Rick Bonnette (Incumbent)
James Waldbusser
Robert Gottardi
Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
Mike Albano (Incumbent)
Ryan McLaughlin
Peter Duncanson
Jon Hurst (Incumbent)
Jamie Adams
Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
Ted Brown (Incumbent)
Bryan Lewis (Incumbent)
Geoff Maltby
Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
Dave Kentner (Incumbent)
Wendy Farrow-Reed
Randy Kerman
Moya Johnson (Incumbent)
Patrick Cryan
Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
Bob Inglis (Incumbent)
Kim Roy
Ron Norris
Ann Lawlor (Incumbent)
D’Arcy Keene
Abe Verghis
Ward 1/2 regional
Clark Somerville (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Ward 3/4 regional
Jane Fogal (Incumbent)
John Cooke
E. Mark Lockwood
