Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Halton Hills

By Staff Global News

The Town of Halton Hills includes Acton and Georgetown as well as a number of other smaller communities.

Google Maps
A A

James Waldbusser and Robert Gottardi face a difficult challenge in trying to upset Rick Bonnette, who will be seeking a fifth term as mayor of Halton Hills. The town is one of few communities from across the province where every incumbent will look to return to office.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick Bonnette (Incumbent)

James Waldbusser

Robert Gottardi

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Mike Albano (Incumbent)

Ryan McLaughlin

Peter Duncanson

Story continues below

Jon Hurst (Incumbent)

Jamie Adams

Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Ted Brown (Incumbent)

Bryan Lewis (Incumbent)

Geoff Maltby

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Dave Kentner (Incumbent)

Wendy Farrow-Reed

Randy Kerman

Moya Johnson (Incumbent)

Patrick Cryan

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Bob Inglis (Incumbent)

Kim Roy

Ron Norris

Ann Lawlor (Incumbent)

D’Arcy Keene

Abe Verghis

Ward 1/2 regional

Clark Somerville  (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Ward 3/4 regional

Jane Fogal (Incumbent)

John Cooke

E. Mark Lockwood

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halton Hills election 2018
Halton Hills election candidates
James Waldbusser
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Rick Bonnette
Robert Gottardi
Town of Halton Hills election
Town of Halton Hills municipal election

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News