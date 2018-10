Ontario municipal election 2018: Regional Municipality of Halton

Former NHL netminder Gary Carr has held the title of Regional Chair for Halton since 2006. He will be challenged by Anne Marsden, a Burlington health care advocate. Council will be expanded in 2018 to include two more members from Milton and one from Oakville.

Candidates

Regional Chair

Gary Carr (Incumbent)

Anne Marsden

Burlington

Ward 1

Jason Boelhouwer

Vince Fiorito

Kelvin Galbraith

Arlene Iantomasi

Andrew Paul Jordan

Kevin Lee

Garry Milne

Tayler Morin

René Papin

Marty Staz

Judy Worsley

Ward 2

Kimberly Calderbank

Michael Jones

Lisa Kearns

Gerard Shkuda

Roland Tanner

Walter Wiebe

Ward 3

Lisa Cooper

Darcy Hutzel

Rory Nisan

Peter Rusin

Gareth Williams

Ward 4

Jack Dennison (Incumbent)

Shawna Stolte

Ward 5

Wendy Moraghan

Daniel Roukema

Paul Sharman (Incumbent)

Mary Alice St. James

Xin Yi Zhang

Ward 6

Angelo Bentivegna

Blair Lancaster (Incumbent)

Kinsey Schurm

Ken White

Halton Hills

Ward 1/2 regional

Clark Somerville (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Ward 3/4 regional

Jane Fogal (Incumbent)

John Cooke

Mark Lockwood

Milton

Ward 1 regional

Colin Best

Farooq Azam

Hassu Bihari

Ward 2 regional

Rick Malboeuf

Aman Singh Hans

Arnold Huffman

Falak Shoaib

Ward 3 regional

Faisal Elahi

Mike Cluett

Ward 4 regional

Zeeshan Hamid

Sammy Ijaz

John Pollard

David Hertzman

Tony Lambert

Oakville

Ward 1

Obaro Akpomena

Numair Khan

Sean O’Meara (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Cathy Duddeck (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Ward 3

Dave Gittings (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Ward 4

Gordon Brennan

Rob Cottingham

Allan Elgar (Incumbent)

Ward 5

Jeff Knoll (Incumbent)

Ann Mulvale

Sheena Sandhu

Ward 6

Tom Adams (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Ward 7

Shahrez Daniyal Hayder

Shahab Khan

Nav Nanda

Pavan Parmar