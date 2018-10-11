Vaudreuil keeping bylaw on the books prohibiting public use of pot

Mayor Guy Pilon has stacks of papers on his desk of bylaws, regulations and areas which are no-fly zones for marijuana stores when they come to his city of Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Half of his staff were training on best practices concerning rules of marijuana usage when he spoke to Global News, the other half was slated for training later on in the week.

I caught up with Mayor Guy Pilon today. His city, Vaudreuil-Dorion, has bylaws on the books about the public use of drugs. He tells me those laws will not change after marijuana becomes legal Wednesday. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xzRIlYPz3D — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 11, 2018

“People don’t know what all the impacts are,” he said of legalized marijuana. “We will see it in a year or a year-and-a-half.”

One specific situation in Vaudreuil will be interesting to monitor — the city already has bylaws prohibiting drug use in public places. Pilon said it doesn’t plan on changing those bylaws when marijuana becomes legal nationwide.

A lot of Vaudreuil residents seem to agree with him. This woman, Jessy Lyons, has a two-year-old. She doesn't mind what people do in their own home, but she doesn't want her child exposed to marijuana smoke walking down the sidewalk. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tUMryvlXwG — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 11, 2018

But Vaudreuil-Dorion has no municipal police force — it relies on the Sureté du Québec to police the area, meaning that the enforcement of the bylaws may be difficult, as the force would have to apply different standards to adjacent municipalities.

Many Vaudreuil residents seem to agree with the law. “I have a son, I have a two-year-old, and I don’t mind what anyone does as long as it’s not around my child,” said Jessy Lyons, a Vaudreuil resident.

Vaudreuil is a fast-growing area with a lot of young families coming in. Pilon told me he's concerned that various levels of government don't have a firm grasp of what the full implications of legalized marijuana will be. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/zQT5yGaWY5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 11, 2018

Under the bylaws, the fines for using drugs in public start at $200 for a first offence and can climb to as much as $4,000 for repeat offences. Marijuana becomes legal nationwide Oct. 17.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal releases marijuana action plan