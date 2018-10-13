Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario election 2018: Town of Grimsby

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Grimsby.

With no incumbent candidate in the mayor’s seat in Grimsby, Ward 1 councillor Steve Berry is facing off against former councillor (1997 to 2006) Jeff Jordan.

Each ward in Grimsby elects two aldermen, along with a councillor that represents the area on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.

Candidates

Mayor
Steve Berry
Jeff Jordan

Ward 1
Cindy Aiken
Reg Freake
Kevin Ritchie
Ralph Vitello
Dave Wilson (incumbent)

Ward 2
Rejeanne Appelman
Dave Kadwell (incumbent)
Nameer Rahman
Michelle Seaborn (incumbent)
Lianne Vardy

Ward 3
Ryan Day
John Dunstall (incumbent)
Joanne Johnston (incumbent)
Sonja Nelles
Randy Vaine

Ward 4
Dorothy Bothwell
Nick DiFlavio (incumbent)
Carolyn I. Mullins (incumbent)
Dave Sharpe
Niagara Regional Councillor
Wayne Fertich
Tony Quirk (incumbent)

