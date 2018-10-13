Ontario election 2018: Town of Grimsby

With no incumbent candidate in the mayor’s seat in Grimsby, Ward 1 councillor Steve Berry is facing off against former councillor (1997 to 2006) Jeff Jordan.

Each ward in Grimsby elects two aldermen, along with a councillor that represents the area on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Berry

Jeff Jordan

Ward 1

Cindy Aiken

Reg Freake

Kevin Ritchie

Ralph Vitello

Dave Wilson (incumbent)

Ward 2

Rejeanne Appelman

Dave Kadwell (incumbent)

Nameer Rahman

Michelle Seaborn (incumbent)

Lianne Vardy

Ward 3

Ryan Day

John Dunstall (incumbent)

Joanne Johnston (incumbent)

Sonja Nelles

Randy Vaine

Ward 4

Dorothy Bothwell

Nick DiFlavio (incumbent)

Carolyn I. Mullins (incumbent)

Dave Sharpe

Niagara Regional Councillor

Wayne Fertich

Tony Quirk (incumbent)