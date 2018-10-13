Ontario election 2018: Town of Grimsby
With no incumbent candidate in the mayor’s seat in Grimsby, Ward 1 councillor Steve Berry is facing off against former councillor (1997 to 2006) Jeff Jordan.
Each ward in Grimsby elects two aldermen, along with a councillor that represents the area on Niagara Regional Council alongside the mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Steve Berry
Jeff Jordan
Ward 1
Cindy Aiken
Reg Freake
Kevin Ritchie
Ralph Vitello
Dave Wilson (incumbent)
Ward 2
Rejeanne Appelman
Dave Kadwell (incumbent)
Nameer Rahman
Michelle Seaborn (incumbent)
Lianne Vardy
Ward 3
Ryan Day
John Dunstall (incumbent)
Joanne Johnston (incumbent)
Sonja Nelles
Randy Vaine
Ward 4
Dorothy Bothwell
Nick DiFlavio (incumbent)
Carolyn I. Mullins (incumbent)
Dave Sharpe
Niagara Regional Councillor
Wayne Fertich
Tony Quirk (incumbent)
