‘Suspicious’ car flees from police in Salmon Arm

Police in Salmon Arm say a collision between an RCMP cruiser and a car following a suspicious incident early Thursday.

According to RCMP, an employee at a local mall contacted police at approximately 2 a.m. regarding “suspicious people associated to a black car at the back of the building.”

Police said that an officer located the car and three people, but one of the individuals got into the car and left the scene. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over on 30th Street SW, but the vehicle, after initially stopping, turned around and came back towards the RCMP cruiser. Police said a minor collision ensued, and the officer wasn’t hurt, though the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, but believe they have identified the driver. They added that charges will be sent to court once the investigation is complete.