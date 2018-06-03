Georgia cop fired after striking fleeing suspect with patrol car

A Georgia police officer who was seen on body camera striking a fleeing suspect with his patrol car has been relieved of his duties.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a release that Officer Taylor Saulters’ employment was terminated as a result of Friday’s incident involving suspect Timmy Patmon, who had a felony probation warrant.

Video of the incident shows Saulters first attempting to block the fleeing Patmon by swerving onto the curb, before steering back onto the road and striking him from behind.

Saulters is then heard asking Patmon if he’s injured, to which Patmon replies, “Man, you hit me with your car!” as witnesses gather around the scene.

“I know what I did. Why’d you run?” Saulters replied.

Saulters is later heard telling other officers that he didn’t hit Patmon but “blocked him with the car.”

Patmon suffered scrapes and bruises, and was taken to hospital before being turned over to the Clarke County jail.

Internal and independent investigations were then carried out, after which a decision was taken to terminate Saulters’ employment.

