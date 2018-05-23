Manitoba driver charged after hitting police car, fleeing scene: RCMP  

A man from the Rural Municipality of Grey is facing multiple charges after RCMP said he crashed into a police car and fled the scene while impaired.

Police said an officer attempted to stop a pickup truck shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday morning, after it was seen speeding in the town of Treherne.

The truck failed to stop and the officer began pursuing the driver. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle hit the police car, sending both into the ditch. The suspect continued to drive, until he reached a dead-end road and then fled on foot.

The suspect was eventually found with help from a police dog named Genie from Brandon.

No injuries were reported and Treherne RCMP continue to investigate.

Tyler Lucas Middleton, 28, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault with a weapon, and impaired driving. He was scheduled to appear in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court Wednesday.