EPCOR warns customers of suspicious phone scam

If you’ve received a phone call from someone claiming to be with EPCOR, asking for immediate cash payments, the power company is warning customers to be cautious.

The company has recently received complaints from customers about suspicious phone calls, in which the caller on the other end claims to be from EPCOR. The caller claims the account holder is in arrears and asks that cash payments be made immediately or power will be cut off.

“They target small businesses, they say if they don’t make a payment – cash, credit card or bitcoin very quickly, sometimes within the hour – their power will be cut off,” EPCOR spokesperson Tim LeRiche said.

The company stressed that it does not take sudden action like this on billing arrears.

“If there is ever any kind of billing issue with any customer, we always work with them on payment options. We’d never call up and tell anybody they’re going to be cut off within the hour.”

LeRiche said they had received more than 100 complaints about the scam over the last two days and said some people did make a payment to the people on the phone. However, he said they’re seeing fewer people fall for these types of scams.

“Most people now are starting to get familiar with this thing and are suspicious and are calling in or posting to social media and we appreciate that as well.”

Anyone with questions about their account is asked to contact EPCOR at 780-310-4300. People can report suspicious activity to the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

“If anybody gets a phone call of this type where they’re being asked about their power bill they shouldn’t be giving any information over the phone and if it does seem suspicious in any way at all they should call us to check.”

For more information, visit EPCOR’s website.

