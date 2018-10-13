Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Welland

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Welland.

Google Maps
A A

In Welland, a city of about 52,000 located on the canal that bears its name, Mayor Frank Campion is seeking re-election against two challengers.

Meanwhile, City Council is poised to see some new faces, as three out of 12 seats are without an incumbent candidate.

Candidates

Mayor
Frank Campion (incumbent)
David Clow
Steve Soos

City councillors (two to be elected per ward)

Ward 1
Tom Bacolini
Robin Comtois

Story continues below
Shirley Cordiner
Mary Ann Grimaldi (incumbent)
Ryan Huckla
Adam Moote
Holly Syer

Ward 2
Serge Daoust
Debi Katsmar
David McLeod (incumbent)
Brad Ulch
Leo Van Vliet (incumbent)

Ward 3
John Chiocchio (incumbent)
John Mastroianni (incumbent)
John Thomas McNall
Lucas Spinosa

Ward 4
Tony Dimarco (incumbent)
Phill Gladman
Bryan Green
Maria Lallouet
Melissa McGlashan
Charles Owen

Ward 5
Niki Ann Brideau
Ken LeBlanc
Claudette Richard (incumbent)
Leslie Robichaud
Graham Speck
Devin Paul St. Jean

Ward 6
Bonnie Fokkens (incumbent)
Mike Konderka
Jim LaRouche (incumbent)
Jamie Lee
James Takeo

Regional councillors (two to be elected)
Pat Chiocchio
Paul Grenier (incumbent)
George Marshall (incumbent)
Leanna Villella

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
David Clow
Frank Campion
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Steve Soos
welland city council
welland election
welland election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News