Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Welland
In Welland, a city of about 52,000 located on the canal that bears its name, Mayor Frank Campion is seeking re-election against two challengers.
Meanwhile, City Council is poised to see some new faces, as three out of 12 seats are without an incumbent candidate.
Candidates
Mayor
Frank Campion (incumbent)
David Clow
Steve Soos
City councillors (two to be elected per ward)
Ward 1
Tom Bacolini
Robin Comtois
Mary Ann Grimaldi (incumbent)
Ryan Huckla
Adam Moote
Holly Syer
Ward 2
Serge Daoust
Debi Katsmar
David McLeod (incumbent)
Brad Ulch
Leo Van Vliet (incumbent)
Ward 3
John Chiocchio (incumbent)
John Mastroianni (incumbent)
John Thomas McNall
Lucas Spinosa
Ward 4
Tony Dimarco (incumbent)
Phill Gladman
Bryan Green
Maria Lallouet
Melissa McGlashan
Charles Owen
Ward 5
Niki Ann Brideau
Ken LeBlanc
Claudette Richard (incumbent)
Leslie Robichaud
Graham Speck
Devin Paul St. Jean
Ward 6
Bonnie Fokkens (incumbent)
Mike Konderka
Jim LaRouche (incumbent)
Jamie Lee
James Takeo
Regional councillors (two to be elected)
Pat Chiocchio
Paul Grenier (incumbent)
George Marshall (incumbent)
Leanna Villella
