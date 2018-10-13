Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Welland

In Welland, a city of about 52,000 located on the canal that bears its name, Mayor Frank Campion is seeking re-election against two challengers.

Meanwhile, City Council is poised to see some new faces, as three out of 12 seats are without an incumbent candidate.

Candidates

Mayor

Frank Campion (incumbent)

David Clow

Steve Soos

City councillors (two to be elected per ward)

Ward 1

Tom Bacolini

Robin Comtois





Shirley CordinerMary Ann Grimaldi (incumbent)Ryan HucklaAdam MooteHolly Syer

Ward 2

Serge Daoust

Debi Katsmar

David McLeod (incumbent)

Brad Ulch

Leo Van Vliet (incumbent)

Ward 3

John Chiocchio (incumbent)

John Mastroianni (incumbent)

John Thomas McNall

Lucas Spinosa

Ward 4

Tony Dimarco (incumbent)

Phill Gladman

Bryan Green

Maria Lallouet

Melissa McGlashan

Charles Owen

Ward 5

Niki Ann Brideau

Ken LeBlanc

Claudette Richard (incumbent)

Leslie Robichaud

Graham Speck

Devin Paul St. Jean

Ward 6

Bonnie Fokkens (incumbent)

Mike Konderka

Jim LaRouche (incumbent)

Jamie Lee

James Takeo

Regional councillors (two to be elected)

Pat Chiocchio

Paul Grenier (incumbent)

George Marshall (incumbent)

Leanna Villella