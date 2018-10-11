Crime
October 11, 2018 1:17 pm

Midland woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Midland, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at a courtesy crosswalk at the intersection of William and Scott streets.

Officers say Simcoe County paramedics transported the 39-year-old woman to hospital where she was treated and later released.

Police say the road was closed for a little over an hour while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.

According to police, after completing an investigation, officers have ruled out any charges.

