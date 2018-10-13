Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Oakville
Two new council seats are being contested for the first time in Oakville, an upscale suburb of Toronto, with a population of nearly 194,000.
The town redrew ward boundaries for most of its six wards for the 2018 election, along with adding a seventh ward.
Oakville residents will cast a vote mayor, both town and regional councillors for their ward, the chair of Halton Region, as well as for school board trustees.
Candidates
Mayor
Rob Burton (incumbent)
Julia Hanna
Ward 1 (Town of Oakville)
June Campbell
Donovan Cox
John B. Rishworth
Beth Robertson
Ward 1 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Obaro Akpomena
Numair Khan
Sean O’Meara (incumbent)
Ward 2 (Town of Oakville)
Gordon Zlatko Bobesich
Ray Chisholm (incumbent)
Fraser Damoff
Ward 2 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Cathy Duddeck (Acclaimed)
Ward 3 (Town of Oakville)
Janet Haslett-Theall
Nick Hutchins (incumbent)
Vivianne MacKinnon
Ward 3 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Dave Gittings (Acclaimed)
Ward 4 (Town of Oakville)
Ishrani Henry
Muneezah Jawad
Michael John Langford
Peter Longo (incumbent)
Susan Sheppard
Nauman Waheed
Ward 4 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Gordon Brennan
Rob Cottingham
Allan Elgar (incumbent)
Ward 5 (Town of Oakville)
Marc Grant (incumbent)
Sushila Pereira
Michael Reid
Ward 5 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Jeff Knoll (incumbent)
Ann Mulvale
Sheena Sandhu
Ward 6 (Town of Oakville)
Natalia Lishchyna (Acclaimed)
Ward 6 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Tom Adams (Acclaimed)
Ward 7 (Town of Oakville)
Adrian Paris
Ajay Rosha
Jasvinder Sandhu
Saima Zaidi
Ward 7 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Shahrez Daniyal Hayder
Amir Henry
Shahab Khan
Nav Nanda
Pavan Parmar
Chair of Halton Region
Gary Carr
Anne Marsden
