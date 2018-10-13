Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Oakville

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Oakville.

Two new council seats are being contested for the first time in Oakville, an upscale suburb of Toronto, with a population of nearly 194,000.

The town redrew ward boundaries for most of its six wards for the 2018 election, along with adding a seventh ward.

Oakville residents will cast a vote mayor, both town and regional councillors for their ward, the chair of Halton Region, as well as for school board trustees.

Candidates

Mayor
Rob Burton (incumbent)
Julia Hanna

John McLaughlin

Ward 1 (Town of Oakville)
June Campbell
Donovan Cox
John B. Rishworth
Beth Robertson

Ward 1 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Obaro Akpomena
Numair Khan
Sean O’Meara (incumbent)

Ward 2 (Town of Oakville)
Gordon Zlatko Bobesich
Ray Chisholm (incumbent)
Fraser Damoff

Ward 2 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Cathy Duddeck (Acclaimed)

Ward 3 (Town of Oakville)
Janet Haslett-Theall
Nick Hutchins (incumbent)
Vivianne MacKinnon

Ward 3 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Dave Gittings (Acclaimed)

Ward 4 (Town of Oakville)
Ishrani Henry
Muneezah Jawad
Michael John Langford
Peter Longo (incumbent)
Susan Sheppard
Nauman Waheed

Ward 4 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Gordon Brennan
Rob Cottingham
Allan Elgar (incumbent)

Ward 5 (Town of Oakville)
Marc Grant (incumbent)
Sushila Pereira
Michael Reid

Ward 5 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Jeff Knoll (incumbent)
Ann Mulvale
Sheena Sandhu

Ward 6 (Town of Oakville)
Natalia Lishchyna (Acclaimed)

Ward 6 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Tom Adams (Acclaimed)

Ward 7 (Town of Oakville)
Adrian Paris
Ajay Rosha
Jasvinder Sandhu
Saima Zaidi

Ward 7 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)
Shahrez Daniyal Hayder
Amir Henry
Shahab Khan
Nav Nanda
Pavan Parmar

Chair of Halton Region
Gary Carr
Anne Marsden

