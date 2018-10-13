Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Oakville

Two new council seats are being contested for the first time in Oakville, an upscale suburb of Toronto, with a population of nearly 194,000.

The town redrew ward boundaries for most of its six wards for the 2018 election, along with adding a seventh ward.

Oakville residents will cast a vote mayor, both town and regional councillors for their ward, the chair of Halton Region, as well as for school board trustees.

Candidates

Mayor

Rob Burton (incumbent)

Julia Hanna





John McLaughlin

Ward 1 (Town of Oakville)

June Campbell

Donovan Cox

John B. Rishworth

Beth Robertson

Ward 1 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Obaro Akpomena

Numair Khan

Sean O’Meara (incumbent)

Ward 2 (Town of Oakville)

Gordon Zlatko Bobesich

Ray Chisholm (incumbent)

Fraser Damoff

Ward 2 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Cathy Duddeck (Acclaimed)

Ward 3 (Town of Oakville)

Janet Haslett-Theall

Nick Hutchins (incumbent)

Vivianne MacKinnon

Ward 3 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Dave Gittings (Acclaimed)

Ward 4 (Town of Oakville)

Ishrani Henry

Muneezah Jawad

Michael John Langford

Peter Longo (incumbent)

Susan Sheppard

Nauman Waheed

Ward 4 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Gordon Brennan

Rob Cottingham

Allan Elgar (incumbent)

Ward 5 (Town of Oakville)

Marc Grant (incumbent)

Sushila Pereira

Michael Reid

Ward 5 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Jeff Knoll (incumbent)

Ann Mulvale

Sheena Sandhu

Ward 6 (Town of Oakville)

Natalia Lishchyna (Acclaimed)

Ward 6 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Tom Adams (Acclaimed)

Ward 7 (Town of Oakville)

Adrian Paris

Ajay Rosha

Jasvinder Sandhu

Saima Zaidi

Ward 7 (Town of Oakville and Halton Region)

Shahrez Daniyal Hayder

Amir Henry

Shahab Khan

Nav Nanda

Pavan Parmar

Chair of Halton Region

Gary Carr

Anne Marsden