Canadian baby, only 5 months old, set to become youngest person to visit all 50 U.S. states

A five-month-old Canadian is about to become the youngest person to visit all 50 U.S. states, thanks to her road-tripping parents.
Harper Yeats has been on an epic road trip since she was just eight weeks old, with her parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats.
“To us, travel has been invaluable in shaping who we are today,” Lim told the Wichita Eagle during a stop in Kansas. “That being said, the decision to go on this trip during my maternity leave was as much about travelling as it was about having the opportunity to spend quality time together as a new family.”
View this post on Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Maine in the USA! ••• We crossed the Canada/USA border earlier today, marking my very first international trip as well as my first USA state. . I want to be the youngest person to become a member of the @allfiftystatesclub by visiting all 50 states of the USA before the end of the year. Here I go ≫ 1 down, 49 to go! #harper50states #challengeaccepted 》Onesie + Pants: @carters // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // @visittheusa @visitmaine @exploremaine // #mainething #visitmaine #exploremaine #maine #allfiftystates #visitallfifty
Both Lim and Yeats are originally from Australia and have been living in Toronto for over three years. Avid travellers, the pair have been sharing Harper’s road trip on social media.
“Hello from Maine in the USA! We crossed the Canada/USA border earlier today, marking my very first international trip as well as my first USA state,” the family wrote, along with a photo of Harper.
View this post on Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Missouri! ••• Although we only had a short stop in Missouri, we really enjoyed spending time together in Kansas City. Thanks for your hospitality – I hope I can come back when I’m bigger to explore more of your beautiful state ❤️ ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. My mummy was recently interviewed about our adventure. You can read the story on the Wichita Eagle (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join the fun! ≫ 8 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #missouri #visitmissouri #missouriadventure #howwedoKC #instakc #missourionly @visitmissouri @visitkc @only.in.missouri
Speaking with CBS, Lim said it wasn’t until they crossed the border and looked into the All Fifty States Club that they had the idea of Harper becoming the youngest person in the club.
“Why not go to all 50 states?” Lim said. “It was just our plan to do it together and have fun.”
View this post on Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Minnesota! ••• I thought we were going out for a mini soda but it turns out we were going to Minnesota 😲 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 11 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #minnesota #minisoda #onlyinMN @exploreminnesota @only_in_minnesota
Ethan Conner is currently the record-holder — the youngest person to visit all 50 states — a feat he completed before the age of three.
“The real highlights though are all the memories we are making as a family and the milestones Harper is checking off all around the country,” Lim told the Eagle.
View this post on Instagram
👋🏼 Hello from Wyoming! ••• Oh Wyoming, you tried to hide your sign from me… but I found you on the other side of the Shoshone National Forest! Thank you for being such a fun state to hang out in – I really enjoyed spending time in Yellowstone National Park, especially getting to see bison, antelope, deer and sheep. I can’t wait to come back when I’m bigger so I can try to spot a bear! ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 21 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 14 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #wyoming #visitwyoming #thatswy #wyomingonly #findyourpark #yellowstone #yellowstonepledge #visityellowstonepark @visitwyoming @only_in_wyoming @yellowstonenps @nationalparkservice
The family noted many of Harper’s “firsts”: her first solid food in Alaska, first swim in Florida and first laugh in Mississippi.
“Although it has not been without its ups and downs (Harper is still an infant after all), it has been a truly positive experience and one which I firmly believe has only enriched our relationship,” Lim told the newspaper.
View this post on Instagram
Flying among giants! 🌲 ••• This is me flying around Sequoia National Park, home to the largest trees in the world! It is one of the best places I’ve visited so far because… well, I love looking at trees. I’m always looking up at them and enjoying the light flickering between the leaves. It’s hard to get my attention when I’m around trees. Even though it looks like I’m looking at the camera in this photo, I’m really looking at the tree behind Daddy 😆 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 19 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. I hope you will click that follow button and join my adventure! // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #california #visitcalifornia #sequoiakingsnps #findyourpark #walkamonggiants @visitcalifornia @sequoiakingsnps @nationalparkservice // #familygapyear #maternityleave #travelwithkids #travelwithbaby #familytravel #travelmadfam #wearetravelmums #ourtribetravels #loveyourtimetogether #familytravellove #babycantravel #adventureswithchildren #exploringfamilies
The family plans to complete their journey by stopping in their final state, Vermont, on Oct. 18.
“Personally, when she looks back at (the trip), what we achieved, I hope when she looks at the photos and I tell her all the stories, that she can have the confidence that she can do anything,” Lim said.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.