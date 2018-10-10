Nanaimo RCMP looking for 29-year-old woman missing since September

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 29-year-old woman.

Police say Rena Harker hasn’t been seen since Sept. 29.

Harker’s mother told police she may have been spotted on Gabriola Island, however, RCMP said a search of the island failed to locate her.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Harker has been known to frequent Nanaimo’s tent city, and has been working through some personal issues, police said.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11 and 140 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 1-250-754-2345, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.