$4 million boost for research at the University of Regina

The University of Regina is being given $4 million in support for discovery research.

The investment is part of the more than $558 million in funding for researchers and students at institutions across Canada that was announced by Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, on Oct. 9.

“Canada supports science and our talented researchers. Today, we are delivering on our historic investment in research and in the next generation of scientists,” Duncan said. “These remarkable researchers and students we are celebrating are working to make the world a better place and to secure a brighter future for all Canadians.”

This $558 million investment in research, the largest one this year from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, includes $70 million in new funding announced in the 2018 budget.

“Today’s announcement is a clear illustration of why we made science a priority in Budget 2018,” Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale said. “The investments we are making today in the University of Regina will give researchers and students the foundation they need to explore the new avenues of discovery that will benefit all of us and cement Canada as a world leader in fundamental science and engineering.”

With this investment, the Government of Canada is delivering on Budget’s 2018’s commitment to science.

The investment is also part of the Government of Canada’s plan to attract global talent and promote diversity.

It will also provide nearly 4,300 researchers and students with the means to pursue world-leading discovery work.

More than $5 million will be provided in supplements, through the NSERC Discovery Grants program for early career researchers, ensuring the next generation of scientists, engineers and researchers will have the tools they need to flourish.