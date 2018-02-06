Saskatchewan Politics

February 6, 2018 2:58 pm

New Saskatchewan premier boosts classroom funding by $7.5 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

Scott Moe promised during the recent leadership race to increase classroom funding by $30 million to hire 400 education professionals.

Saskatchewan’s new premier is boosting education funding by $7.5 million.

Scott Moe promised during the recent leadership race to increase classroom funding by $30 million to hire 400 education professionals.

He says the mid-year funding will flow immediately to school divisions and the rest of the $30 million will be finalized in the upcoming budget.

Moe says the cash is a “significant amount” which will allow school boards to start hiring.

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association has said per-student funding on average is down almost $500 a student this school year.

The association says the province has cut $55 million from education funding as it wrestles with a $1.3-billion deficit.

