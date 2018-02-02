Politics
Scott Moe to be sworn-in as Saskatchewan’s premier

Scott Moe will be officially sworn in Friday morning as premier of Saskatchewan.

Moe will become the 15th premier in the province’s history.

He is also expected to unveil his cabinet.

Moe was elected leader of the Saskatchewan Party last Saturday to replace Brad Wall, who retired from politics after leading the province for 10 years.

