Premier-designate Scott Moe aims to mend rocky Saskatchewan – Alberta relationship

Saskatchewan’s new premier-designate plans to address his province’s contentious relationship with Alberta.

Scott Moe said he looks forward to a conversation with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley — a leader his predecessor, Brad Wall, often tangled with.

The two governments recently fought over Saskatchewan’s now-abandoned move to ban vehicles with Alberta licence plates from its government work sites.

Wall also criticized Notley’s decision to rack up debt and deficits to help revive Alberta’s finances, while Notley said Wall’s austerity budgets have made a bad situation worse in his province.

Moe replaced Wall as the Saskatchewan Party leader over the weekend after Wall announced last summer he was leaving politics.

Moe expects he and Notley will have some differences but says he thinks that is OK.