Townhall meeting for proposed housing project in Kelowna

A town-hall meeting in Kelowna’s ‘midtown’ area will take place later this week regarding a proposed supportive housing project.

The housing project — a four-storey, 52-unit building to be located at 2025 Agassiz Road, near the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre — will, according to a town hall poster that was emailed to Global Okanagan, reportedly be a ‘wet’ facility. According to the poster, this means “the possession and use of hard drugs will be allowed by management.”

Also according to the town hall poster, “at similar local facilities, up to 88 per cent of residents have a diagnosed mental health illness and up to 82 per cent are struggling with substance abuse. Many have criminal backgrounds.”

READ MORE: BC Housing drops plans for controversial Cloverdale housing project

The poster urges area residents to “be informed and make sure your voice is heard.”

The town hall meeting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. at the Ukranian Orthodox Church Hall at 1935 Barlee Road.

On its website, B.C. Housing said it “has purchased land at 2025 Agassiz Road. In response to an urgent need for more affordable housing in the community, we propose to develop permanent housing with supports for Kelowna residents who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.”

READ MORE: Housing project for tenants with complex needs being built in Prince Albert

There was no mention of the project being a ‘wet facility,’ though it did state “once tenants move in, staff will remain on-site 24/7 for support.”

For more about B.C. Housing’s project, click here.