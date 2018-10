N.B. Greens say no deal with Liberals, PCs as legislature resumes Oct. 23

Premier Brian Gallant will convene a new session of the New Brunswick legislature on Oct. 23, but he has been unable to come to a formal agreement with the Greens in his bid to stay in power.

Gallant’s Liberals won 21 seats in last month’s provincial election – one fewer than the Progressive Conservatives.

The Green Party and the People’s Alliance each won three seats, but neither has been able to negotiate any official coalition with the main parties to secure a majority – although the Alliance has offered to prop the Tories up for up to 18 months.

Green Leader David Coon says after days of discussions with both the Liberals and Tories it became clear the conditions for a formal agreement were not present.

Coon says his party has drafted a declaration of intent to find solutions to co-operate in the legislature, and is asking all MLAs to consider endorsing it.

The declaration asks members to agree to such principles as the right to a healthy environment, Indigenous rights and linguistic equality.

The Liberals have announced a cabinet, while the Tories say they’re forming a cabinet in preparation for government.

In a statement, Gallant says the minority situation represents a historic opportunity to do things differently and better by working together.

He says the 49 members in the legislature will have the chance to bring clarity to how the minority will work.