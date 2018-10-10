Politics
October 10, 2018 11:07 am

Premier Gallant to convene N.B. legislature on Oct. 23 

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant speaks to reporters in front of the provincial legislature in Fredericton on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
A A

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant will convene a new session of the provincial legislature on Oct. 23, even though he doesn’t have a majority government.

Gallant’s Liberals won 21 seats in last month’s provincial election – one less than the Progressive Conservatives.

READ MORE: New Brunswick election fallout continues with talks set for this week

The Green Party and the People’s Alliance each won three seats, but neither has been able to negotiate any official coalition with the main parties to secure a majority.

WATCH: Gallant shuffles cabinet amid electoral recounts

The Liberals have announced a cabinet and the Tories say they’re forming a cabinet in preparation to form government.

READ MORE: New Brunswick PC’s Blaine Higgs accuses Premier Brian Gallant of ‘delaying democracy’

In a statement, Gallant says the minority situation represents a historic opportunity to do things differently and better by working together.

He says the 49 members in the legislature will have the chance to bring clarity to how the minority will work.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News