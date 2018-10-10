2 restricted pistols seized from Lebanon-bound luggage at Edmonton airport

Two restricted handguns inside an international traveller’s luggage were seized earlier this week at the Edmonton International Airport.

They were found Monday morning, when Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) staff detected two unauthorized handguns in a checked suitcase destined for Beruit, Lebanon.

RCMP were called in and seized a Norinco Model 54 9mm semi-automatic handgun, as well as a Chiappa Model 1911-22 handgun. The Norinco is a military service pistol manufactured in China, while the Chiappa is American-made.

READ MORE: Here’s how the alleged Fort Lauderdale gunman could have had a gun in an airport

RCMP tracked down the owner of the luggage, who was arrested without incident on the secure side of the airport, moments before departure.

Police said the suspect holds dual citizenship and was on his way back to Lebanon for the winter when he was arrested.

“Our partnership with CATSA has enabled us to take two restricted guns off the street,” Edmonton International Airport RCMP Sgt. Beth Philipp said.

READ MORE: $100K in drugs found in suitcase at Edmonton International Airport

Sixty-year-old Mohamad Abdulgani Elkadri, of Edmonton, was charged with two counts of unsafely transporting a restricted weapon, two counts of possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, and two counts of exporting a firearm without authorization.

Elkadri was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Three people facing 91 charges in theft/fraud ring busted at Edmonton airport hotel